Two people died in a head-on collision between Broadway and Griffin Road on Kenduskeag Avenue early Saturday morning. Credit: Google Maps

Two people died in a head-on crash in Bangor early Saturday morning.

The vehicles collided on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway at around 1 a.m., according to the Bangor Police Department. Officials believe that one vehicle crossed the centerline, and that speed may have contributed to the circumstances of the crash.

The drivers of both vehicles died at the scene of the crash, according to the Bangor police. Their names have not been released as officials work to notify family members.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.