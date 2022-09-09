A Portland man asked a woman “Do you want to die?” before allegedly shooting her, according to court documents.

Abdihamit Ali, 22, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violation of conditions of release.

Ali allegedly shot the 20-year-old in a targeted attack at the Riverton Housing Complex about 3 a.m. Saturday. A bullet also hit a nearby apartment building.

The victim got out of her car and was walking toward her front door when Ali came at her, according to court documents.

She told police she then heard gunshots and she ducked behind a car. Ali then walked up to her and asked her, “Do you want to die?” before shooting her in the leg and saying, “Take it b****,” according to court documents.

The woman was reportedly involved in an altercation with Ali at the Woodfords Club earlier in the morning.

The victim said Ali had been threatening her because he believed she had something to do with his sister’s overdose death last year, according to court documents.

Police said surveillance video from the area shows the attack unfolding.

Over the past week, officers have reported at least five shootings across the city.