A Sanford family missing since late June have been found safe.

That brings an end to a more than two-month search for Jill Sidebotham, Nicholas Hansen and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia Hansen after they failed to return to Sanford following a camping trip.

Detectives finally spoke with the three over the phone and video chat on Tuesday and confirmed they were all “unharmed and safe,” Sanford police Lt. Matthew Gagne said Friday morning.

Gagne said local police who met with the family in person also confirmed they were safe.

Gagne did not disclose why they didn’t return to Sanford earlier this summer nor where they were located.

Sidebotham, Nicholas Hansen and Lydia Hansen were last seen about 4 p.m. July 2 at the Walmart in Mexico.

The three were staying at Coos Canyon Campground in Byron on June 29. They were expected to return to the Sanford area shortly after, but they were reported missing after family and friends failed to hear from them.