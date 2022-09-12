Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

My wife and I will be voting to elect Stephen J. Hemenway for state House District 39 during the upcoming Nov. 8 elections. Hemenway is a retired deputy sheriff of 32 years. He currently produces a national public access family television program called “The Children’s Corner.” He is running for public office to offer an alternative choice for voters to bring prosperity and moral values back to the state. Hemenway believes in the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, parental rights and medical freedom.

In addition, Hemenway is an advocate that Maine schools should be teaching our children the basic educational tools. These include but are not limited to, reading, printing, arithmetic, geography, history, civics, etc. We believe many of our schools curriculum’s are crossing the line, teaching kindergartners and first graders about sex.

Also, Hemenway recognizes that energy costs have risen and heating fuel is a huge financial burden during the winter for many Maine residents. We believe he will make an honest commitment to explore all common sense ideas for reducing energy costs to Mainers.

Finally, Hemenway is convinced we should reduce the state regulatory and tax burdens on small businesses. He believes that family-owned businesses are the backbone of our great state! Maine small business owners suffered so much during COVID restrictions. We must never forget how much damage Gov. Janet Mills caused the citizens of Maine by temporarily shutting down some businesses in our state. Vote for Stephen J. Hemenway for state House District 39.

Kenny and Sandy Bowen

Belfast