I am a third year at the University of Maine in Orono. I have been dealing with the uncontrolled chaos that takes place on the campus of UMaine during the day hours of Monday-Friday during the school year since I was a freshman.

Pedestrians, bikers, skateboarders, longboarders, scooterers, and drivers are mixed into one massive jumble on the campus streets of UMaine. Bikers with pedestrians, drivers almost hitting everybody, and anybody on a board is somehow weaving through everything.

Along with my fellow classmates, I insist that there be bike lanes introduced along every road of campus. Pedestrians can use the sidewalk, bikers can have their own lane, drivers get the road, and boarders can do whatever they please. These actions would ensure the safety of everybody, as well as create a better daily flow of transportation for drivers.

Jackson Reynolds

Orono