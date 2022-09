Presque Isle 9, MDI 0

Goal Scorers for PIHS: Olivia Locke-Astra Laughton(2)-Sidney Tawfall-Lindsey Himes-Jocelyn Gagnon-Olivia Kohlbacher-Kacie Marston-Adelaide Baser.

Jayden Harvell made 5 saves for her first career shutout for PIHS.

JV Game PIHS-8 MDI-0