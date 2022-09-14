SEARSPORT – Join Friends of Sears Island for an exploration of some of the large old trees on Sears Island on Friday, Sept. 23 from 3-5:30 p.m. Forester Jake Maier will lead participants along the Homestead Trail, pointing out the large “lucky” trees while talking about what combination of factors would allow them to survive and outcompete others over time. He will discuss the differences between legacy and lucky trees, the ecological consequences of different aspects of forest management, and demonstrate how to measure and compute the points for the big trees register.

Maier is a state-licensed consulting forester. Maier is originally from Germany, where he earned his degree in forestry from the University of Freiburg. He moved to Maine in 1984 and got his degree in forestry management from the University of Maine.



This event is free and open to the public. Sears Island is on Sears Island Road off Route 1 just east of Searsport. Participants should park along the causeway at the end of the road and meet at the kiosk near the island gate by 3 p.m. Bring water, a snack, insect repellent, and come dressed for a walk in the woods. Pets are not permitted at this program. In the event of steady rain, the program will be canceled. For more information and updates, visit friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.