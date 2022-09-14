ELLSWORTH — Heart of Ellsworth proudly announces that the Water Street Mural site is coming alive with prep starting in mid-September. Mural painting will start in early October and will continue for 2-3 weeks, weather permitting.

Muralist Judy Taylor has assembled a group of associates to volunteer and assist in the painting, which will mostly take place from two lifts donated for use by Matt Gurney of Coastal Maine General Contracting, Inc. This donation is a boon to both the efficiency and safety of the project. Recent support has also come in the form of wall priming by Straight Cut Painting and supplies donated by both Benjamin Moore and Hammond Lumber Company.

Heart of Ellsworth is looking for more volunteers in many areas of the project during the first two weeks of October. Those interested in being part of downtown Ellsworth’s history, should email Cara Romano, executive director, at cara@heartofellsworth.org.

The mural painting will coincide with the 5th Annual Art of Ellsworth: Maine Craft Weekend celebration, Oct. 1-2. On Saturday morning Oct. 1 at 10:30 a.m, children will be invited for a fun painting project at the mural site and muralist Judy Taylor will give an artist talk Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. Both activities are open to the public at no charge and are weather dependent with no rain date. Full event details at: mainecraftweekend.org/2022-ellsworth/.

The site for the mural is at 21 Water Street, along the banks of the Union River, and was donated by Coastal Interiors. Initial seed money was received from Maine Community Foundation with subsequent funding and support received from the Maine Arts Commission, Onion Foundation, Davis Family Foundation, Columber Law, Good to Go Studios, Downeast Graphics, and several generous community members.



Heart of Ellsworth welcomes community support for the project through monetary contributions. To donate visit: https://donorbox.org/support-heart-of-ellsworth.