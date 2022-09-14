Any middle schooler (grades 6-8) and their adult chaperones are encouraged to gather for a special day of reflection that will build faith and community through prayer, togetherness, and fun.

The events, entitled “ABIDE,” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at St. Mary of the Visitation Church on 110 Military Street in Houlton, and on Sunday, Oct. 2 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church on 150 Black Point Road in Scarborough. Participants need only attend one gathering, and both events will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The gatherings will include icebreakers, activities, lunch, time to socialize, presentations, and more.

The “ABIDE” retreats are being sponsored by the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Lifelong Faith Formation.

“I am hoping that the participants will come to recognize that we constantly strive to be in relationship with Jesus. Taking time to pray, to read Scripture, and participating in the sacraments, especially the Eucharist, we come to know and love Jesus, and this prepares us to serve as his disciples to all we encounter,” said Shawn Gregory, coordinator of youth ministry for the Diocese of Portland.

The registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. To register, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/content/abide-middle-school-youth-retreat.

For more information or if you have any questions, contact Shawn Gregory at 207-321-7813 or shawn.gregory@portlanddiocese.org.

“We invite you to take a day to discover what it truly means to abide in Jesus,” said Shawn. “By knowing and loving Him, we are better able to serve Him through our vocation.”