I have known Gov. Janet Mills for over 25 years. We both served as Maine attorney general.

Mills is a person of great intellect and integrity who works tirelessly to make government more responsive to the needs of Maine people and businesses. Thanks to her strong leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine has one of the nation’s lowest infection and death rates. She also championed expansion of health care, increased investments in public education, including pre-K, and increased investments in energy efficiency.

Unlike politicians who engage in divisive rhetoric, Mills is positive, inclusive and strategic. She brings Republicans, Democrats, and independents together to tackle systemic problems and deliver results.

Real leadership is not about exaggerated self-promotion or constant criticism of others. Real leadership is about setting a vision with goals and inspiring others to work toward those goals. That’s precisely what Gov. Janet Mills has done. Her vision is to make Maine the best state in which to live, work, and raise a family. She has made great progress in her first term, but there is more to do. That’s why the State of Maine needs and deserves her continued leadership.

Steven Rowe

Portland