The 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II and her unquestioned love of country made me think of our current crop of government officials and self-serving politicians. I know and admire many British sailors and I’ve never heard any of them speak ill about Queen Elizabeth and I can’t imagine her putting up with disrespectful dialog about the United Kingdom.

With the possible exception of Donald Trump, my fellow American veterans and a small handful of others, I seldom hear any present day American government official or politician speak forcefully about their love for the United States of America and our Constitution.

I’m not advocating a return to a monarchy but we desperately need more love of country patriots. It all begins at the top.

Richard de Grasse

Islesboro