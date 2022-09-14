Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Matthew Gagnon, in his Aug. 31 opinion column, claimed that President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan makes those who have paid off their loans “look like a sucker.” This is an abrasive stance and lacks perspective.

Student loan forgiveness will provide struggling borrowers with the opportunity to escape from a lifetime of debt repayment, but Gagnon claims that the growing cost of college is the real problem. While this belief has merit, tuition across the country will not lower overnight. Student loan forgiveness can help people now.

Furthermore, Gagnon fails to acknowledge the new income-driven repayment plan, which allows borrowers to make payments that do not exceed 5 percent of their monthly income. Gagnon seems intent on shaming individuals struggling with student loan debt, something he chalks up to “terrible choices,” but Biden’s new plan is a step in the right direction.

Communication major

David Ledford

University of Maine

Hudson