I’m up into my senior years and I have never been able to understand, putting religion aside, how a human person could ever worship another flesh and blood human. They worshiped Adolf Hitler, they considered the emperor of Japan an eternal god. We experienced World War II. Millions died.

My second problem is that I have never been able to understand the monarchy that the English cherished in their hearts. It is really none of my business, but as I witness on TV the three- to four-mile lines of common folk giving respect to Queen Elizabeth II, I realize this is not worship but a deep and honest expression of love they had for their queen. Without doubt she was loved all over the planet. Nevertheless, perhaps it is time for the monarchy to go down the drain.

However, addressing the human worship thing on our home turf, we do have too many folk in America who live in a state of (I do not know what) and give reverence to a man who does not present himself as worthy of eternal praise. Without doubt, I think he is not a lovable person, yet there are those who will place him above all other humans in America. Now, who dares to throw the first stone?

Robert Fournier

Bangor