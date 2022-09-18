Hermon 2, Old Town 1

At Hermon, Grace Kelly scored an unassisted goal to tie the game at one 1:27 into the 4th quarter. Old Town’s Kayleigh Wagner scored with 5:15 left in the 3rd quarter to put the Coyotes on the board. After regulation the game was tied. With 2:25 left in overtime, Hermon’s Molly Simcox scored off of a Delaney Carr assist to end the game. Lydia Caron of Hermon stopped 19 shots from Old Town including a stroke at the 6:21 mark in the fourth quarter. Amanda Francis stopped 16 shots for Old Town.

JV: Hermon 2-0