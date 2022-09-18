Waterville 26, MDI 20

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

9:37 72 yard run by Aidan Grant. 2 point conversion was good MDI 8 Waterville 0

8:03 26 yard pass Gradie to Hunter 2 point conversion was good MDI 8 Waterville 8

2nd Quarter

9:41 34 yard run by Aidan Grant. 2 point conversion no good MDI 14 Waterville 8

7:09 28 yard pass Hunter to Gage Hubbard 2 point conversion no good MDI 14 Waterville 14

4:00 46 yard run by Dustan Hunter 2 point conversion no good MDI 14 Waterville 20

3rd Quarter

9:34 6 yard pass Hunter to Hubbard 2 point conversion no good MDI 14 Waterville 26

6:39 4 yard run by Alex Gray 2 point conversion no good MDI 20 Waterville 26

Stats

MDI Rushing

Aiden Grant – 16 carries 229 yards

Alex Gray – 8 carries 60 yards

Spencer Laurendeau – 10 carries 48 yards

Jacob Shields – 4 carries 16 yards

MDI Passing

Spencer Laurendeau 2-5 19 yards 1 interception

Alex Gray – 2-5 44 yards

MDI Receiving

Aiden Grant 3 catches 29 yards

Cal Hodgdon 1 catch 15 yards

Waterville Rushing

Dustin Hunter – 21 carries 185 yards

Dawson Harrison – 3 carries 7 yeards

Tyson Smith – 1 carry 2 yards

Wyatt Gradie – 3 carries minus 1 yard

Waterville Passing

Wyatt Gradie 3-7 68 yards 1 touchdown

Dustan Hunter 5-10 54 yards 2 touchdowns

Waterville Receiving

Dustan Hunter – 3 catches 68 yards

Spencer Minihan – 3 catches 20 yards

Gage Hubbard – 2 catches 34 yards

MDI is now 1-1. They will play at Yarmouth on Friday, September 23 at 6 p.m.

Waterville is now 3-0. They play at home against Spruce Mountain on Friday, September 23 at 7 p.m.