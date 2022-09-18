Waterville 26, MDI 20
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
9:37 72 yard run by Aidan Grant. 2 point conversion was good MDI 8 Waterville 0
8:03 26 yard pass Gradie to Hunter 2 point conversion was good MDI 8 Waterville 8
2nd Quarter
9:41 34 yard run by Aidan Grant. 2 point conversion no good MDI 14 Waterville 8
7:09 28 yard pass Hunter to Gage Hubbard 2 point conversion no good MDI 14 Waterville 14
4:00 46 yard run by Dustan Hunter 2 point conversion no good MDI 14 Waterville 20
3rd Quarter
9:34 6 yard pass Hunter to Hubbard 2 point conversion no good MDI 14 Waterville 26
6:39 4 yard run by Alex Gray 2 point conversion no good MDI 20 Waterville 26
Stats
MDI Rushing
Aiden Grant – 16 carries 229 yards
Alex Gray – 8 carries 60 yards
Spencer Laurendeau – 10 carries 48 yards
Jacob Shields – 4 carries 16 yards
MDI Passing
Spencer Laurendeau 2-5 19 yards 1 interception
Alex Gray – 2-5 44 yards
MDI Receiving
Aiden Grant 3 catches 29 yards
Cal Hodgdon 1 catch 15 yards
Waterville Rushing
Dustin Hunter – 21 carries 185 yards
Dawson Harrison – 3 carries 7 yeards
Tyson Smith – 1 carry 2 yards
Wyatt Gradie – 3 carries minus 1 yard
Waterville Passing
Wyatt Gradie 3-7 68 yards 1 touchdown
Dustan Hunter 5-10 54 yards 2 touchdowns
Waterville Receiving
Dustan Hunter – 3 catches 68 yards
Spencer Minihan – 3 catches 20 yards
Gage Hubbard – 2 catches 34 yards
MDI is now 1-1. They will play at Yarmouth on Friday, September 23 at 6 p.m.
Waterville is now 3-0. They play at home against Spruce Mountain on Friday, September 23 at 7 p.m.