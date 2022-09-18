Penobscot Valley 9, Woodland 0

At Woodland Friday, Lila Cummings recorded a hat trick and dished out an assist, as the Lady Howlers beat the Dragons 9-0

Freshman Rylee Moulton continued her average of two goals per game, as she scored twice in the first half. Moulton also had an assist. Senior Kaya Loring scored twice as well.

Other goals came off the feet of Holly Loring and Ashlyn St. Cyr. Ellie Austin had two assists.

Penobscot Valley’s Lauryn Smart saved 4 of 6 shots, and they improved to 4-0 on the season. Their next opponent is Bangor Christian on Tuesday in Bangor.

Woodland’s Victoria Siering stopped 31 of 54 shots. The Dragons suffered their first defeat of the season, and dropped to 3-1. They will travel against Penquis in Milo on Tuesday.