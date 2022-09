John Bapst 3 (5-0), MDI 0 (3-2)

On Saturday at MDI High School, Hunter Clukey opened the scoring 12 minutes into the game. Jack Mason added a second John Bapst goal with six minutes remaining in the first half on free kick. Ellis Columber scored the third goal unassisted six minutes into the second half.

John Bapst goalie Matt Fitzpatrick made 3 saves on 4 shots.

MDI goalie Aiden Fisichella made 10 saves on 15 shots.