WINSLOW — The Sisters of St. Joseph of Lyon will offer free monthly technology workshops for anyone over the age of 55 starting on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 1:15-2:45 p.m. at the St. Joseph Center on 80 Garland Road in Winslow.

The workshops are focused on safely using technology in daily lives: dealing with malicious emails, web browsing, using video conferencing to connect with family and friends, online shopping, and much more.

No experience is necessary. To register or for more information, call 207-873-4512 or email connect@csjmaine.org.

It is one of the many exciting and helpful initiatives currently being offered at the center, a list that includes:

“Rose’s Room” is a monthly, nonsectarian support group for those with a loved one in prison or jail. The group meets via Zoom on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. To participate or if you have any questions about this compassionate and confidential ministry or if you would rather set up an individual meeting, email rosesroom2018@gmail.com.

Becoming a Welcoming Community. This group seeks to reach out to LGBT+ persons and their loved ones, per the call of the U.S. bishops in their statement “Always Our Children.” Participants are welcomed with respect, compassion, and sensitivity. There are in-person opportunities to meet, but a monthly meeting is held via Zoom on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to join the group, send an email to BecomingAWelcomingCommunity@gmail.com.

80 Garland Road Group. Inspired by Pope Francis encyclical on the environment, Laudato Si’, the Sisters host free educational events to teach new ways to care for the earth as well as sustain and share the four acres of land on which the center sits. The partnership includes the Winslow Agricultural Commission, Mid-Maine Permaculture, Kennebec/Messalonskee Trails, and the Sisters. The group meets on the fourth Saturday of each month for a skill sharing workshop from 10 a.m. to noon, learning permaculture techniques that are good for the earth and all creatures. To learn more or to register, email connect@csjmaine.org or call 207-873-4512.

Gospel Reflection. The Sisters host a Gospel reflection group at the center each Monday morning from 10-11 a.m. to share in prayer and reflect upon the Sunday’s Gospel reading.

“The words of our mission statement are ‘Loving God and Neighbor Without Distinction,’” said Sister Judy Donovan, CSJ. “We generally point to those words on the wall and briefly explain them whenever we host a new group or workshop at the center. While we are called to bring these words to life in all we are and do, I’m convinced that God has given us this charism not because we’re particularly good at it, but because we need it ourselves.”

To learn more about the Sisters’ work and events and ministries at the center, visit their website at www.csjmaine.org.