University of Maine Cooperative Extension opens a free six-session online educational series for parents and caregivers on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 1–2:30 p.m. Additional sessions are scheduled Oct. 11, 18, 25, and Nov. 1.

“Back to Basics: Building Routines for Success” will focus on managing daily household tasks; meal planning and budgeting; learning to live with others; finding work and managing money; and coping with everyday stress. Each session includes time for questions.



The series is free; registration is required. Register on the program webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/back-to-basics-building-routines-for-success/ for one or more sessions to participate. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Melanie Bryan at 207-342-5971 or melanie.l.bryan@maine.edu.