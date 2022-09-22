CAMDEN — Camden National Bank is pleased to announce the eleven employees recognized at their annual employee appreciation award ceremony. The Camden National Bank Stakeholder Commitment Award recognizes a select group of employees who demonstrate and serve as role models of the bank’s Vision and Core Values, providing excellent customer service, and showing a strong commitment to inclusion and belonging in the workplace.

“Our Commitment Awards shine a light on those who go above and beyond in their everyday work to create the best banking experiences for our customers and communities,” said Greg Dufour, president and chief executive officer. “I’m extremely proud of our team, who fully embody our core values in the work they do each and every day.”

Camden National Bank’s 2022 Award Winners are:

Officer of the Year:

This is the most prestigious officer award, given to someone who demonstrates an impressive, outstanding commitment to Camden National Bank.

• Terri Tower, Vice President, Banking Center Manager III, Belfast

Stakeholder of the Year:

This is the most prestigious award, given to an employee who demonstrates an impressive, outstanding commitment to Camden National Bank.

• Jeanne Andreasen, Senior Deposit & Payments Services Specialist, Rockport

Bob Daigle Award for Achievement through Innovation:

This special award is given to an employee who has made a significant contribution to positive change and innovative solutions at Camden National Bank.

• Adam Surek, Automation Developer I, Rockport

Commitment Awards:

These awards recognize employees who continuously go the extra mile to provide exceptional service and dedication to their role and the values of Camden National Bank.

• Elliott Barry, Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending Officer, Portland

• Victoria Beverly, Senior Accountant II, Camden

• Al Butler, Senior Vice President, Director of Special Assets, Gardiner

• Wendy Brooks, Assistant Vice President, Systems Administrator, Retail Operations, Rockport

• Jean Daigle, Senior Relationship Banker, Gardiner

• Jessica Humphrey, Assistant Banking Center Manager, York

• Brianna Johnson, Customer Care Quality Assurance Specialist, Rockport

• Kristin Simmons, Talent Acquisition Specialist, Rockport

• Miguel Torres, Senior Relationship Bank, Bangor

These 11 award winners continuously live out the Bank’s Vision and Core Values in the impressive work they do to make a difference for its customers, employees, and communities. The employee culture that they represent is the foundation to the Bank’s success and its recognition as a Customer Experience (CX) Leader by independent research firm, Greenwich Associates and as a “Best Places to Work in Maine” for the second year in a row.

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $5.5 billion in assets and approximately 600 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 in Camden, Maine. Dedicated to customers at every stage of their financial journey, the bank offers the latest in digital banking, complemented by personalized service with 58 banking centers, 24/7 live phone support, 68 ATMs, and additional lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. For the past three years, Camden National Bank was named a Customer Experience (CX) Leader by independent research firm, Greenwich Associates. In 2021, it received awards in two CX categories: U.S. Retail Banking and U.S. Commercial Small Business and the bank was included in the 2021 list of Best Places to Work in Maine. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.bank.