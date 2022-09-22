Village galleries, shops, and sidewalk activities invite viewing and fun

WISCASSET — The season isn’t over yet! The final Wiscasset Art Walk of the 2022 season will be on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5-8 p.m. Galleries will be open for viewing and shops for browsing. Sidewalk activities will feature hands-on fun for children and hand-made drums for visitors of any age to play. Sidewalk vendors and local community tables invite you to meet your neighbors while Garden Club bouquets remind us to enjoy the splendor of the changing seasons.

Wiscasset Art Walk 2022 is made possible by the generosity of Lead Sponsors Donna and Frank Barnako and Major Sponsors Ames True Value, Big Barn Coffee, BIRCH Home Furnishings & Gifts, Bradbury Art & Antiques, Carriage House Gardens, First National Bank, Fogg and Dalton Art Restoration, Industrial ME, J. Edward Knight Insurance, Newcastle Realty, Ozias, Peter Eaton at the Lilac Cottage, Red’s Eats, Rock Paper Scissors, and Sherri Dunbar/Tim Dunham Realty. Additional sponsor support comes from Cod Cove Inn.

For more information about Wiscasset Art Walk, please visit www.wiscassetartwalk.org or email to wiscassetartwalk@verizon.net. Wiscasset Art Walk is a program of Wiscasset Creative Alliance.