The acquisition marks the latest expansion for Records Management Center, as the company over the past several years has opened an Auburn location and added a Waterville location through the 2016 acquisition of Shredding On Site. The company also added Aroostook Shredding of Presque Isle to its portfolio in 2019.

The looming retirement of Without A Trace owner and founder Brad Manter prompted the acquisition, according to Shredding On Site. Manter started the business 18 years ago, and it has since grown to offer mobile shredding services to businesses throughout southern Maine and New Hampshire.

“I am very pleased that this change has come together,” Manter said. “I sought to ensure my customers would be well taken care of, and Shredding On Site is just the kind of Maine-based company to do this.”

Shredding On Site and Records Management Center have provided secure records and information management services to businesses and organizations in northern New England for nearly 30 years. The company also offers high-speed document scanning and web-based data management, according to its website.

Similarly, Without A Trace offers on-site document and hard drive shredding services to businesses and individuals.