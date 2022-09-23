Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The city of Bangor has a new candidate for city council, Cara Pelletier, and she has the potential to bring positive change to the city.

Pelletier was raised in Bangor and attended Bangor schools, and she is an active participant in Bangor organizations supporting all who live in Bangor. Her professional work in human capital management and diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging have allowed her to travel the world and the opportunity to live anywhere in the U.S. However, she has remained steadfast in her passion for the Queen City and her commitment to remain a Bangor resident.

Pelletier’s passion and life’s work is focused on the human story – what makes us different and what unites us. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community and as a woman, she understands the reality of under-representation and marginalization of people. As a city councilor, I’m confident Pelletier would work to ensure that all living in Bangor feel welcomed and included within the city’s boundaries. She is a leader who embodies empathy and active listening, and she has a deep desire to have human beings feel seen, respected, and celebrated for who they are.

Bangor is positioned as the cultural and economic center of Northern, Central, and Eastern Maine. With Pelletier’s leadership, Bangor can continue its trajectory toward positive change and the building of a community that incorporates diversity, inclusion, and equity through the development of ordinances, policies, and programs.

Vote for change! Vote for Cara Pelletier!

Christine Bragdon

Bangor