One expects vitriol in political ads; however, I think the recent ad supporting Paul LePage is despicable. To me, this ad is an attempted character assassination of Gov. Janet Mills.

The supposedly negative tenets are: She was born into a privileged family; she took a backpacking adventure in Europe; she lived in San Francisco.

Are voters in Maine that bigoted and small-minded that this exhortation to their prejudices can sway them?

The late Queen Elizabeth II was born into royalty and privilege, was one of the richest people in Europe and became queen due to hereditary monarchy. Not exactly of her own making. But millions loved and admired her.

I could recommend no better developmental endeavor for a young American than a backpacking trip in Europe. It widens a person’s breadth of experience, imparts wisdom through being steeped in rich cultures and offers a simple apprenticeship for managing your own affairs.

And that horrible curse of living in San Francisco? Along with all the other hundreds of thousands of hearts who thrive there? It was good enough for Tony Bennett.

Kenneth Burke

New Portland