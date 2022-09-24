Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

As a lifetime Republican, I raised more than a few eyebrows when I publicly came out in support of Troy Jackson, a Democrat running for the state Senate. Politics has always been a clash between conservative and liberal ideologies regarding exactly how much government should do for its people. Decades ago, compromises struck a balance and the governed people benefitted. Today, politics has become very much a team sport, where either team will do everything possible to prevent the other team from scoring any goals.

Unfortunately, that includes some goals that would be good for the people.

I chose to support Troy Jackson because he has demonstrated his desire to help Maine nursing homes. The arrival of COVID-19 proved that nursing homes are not adequately prepared for the serious maladies that may affect their residents. That lack of preparation is due to insufficient nursing home funding, which is determined by the State of Maine.

So if someone asks me which team I am on, the answer is, I’m on the nursing home’s team. My goal has always been to provide the best care possible for nursing home residents. If that occasionally requires rooting for the opposing team, then so be it. My goal is to do what is best for the people, not to do what is best for any particular political team. Politics becoming a win at any cost team sport is the problem with politics today.

The political parties have lost sight of “we the people” who are supposed to be the winners of every game.

Phil Cyr

Administrator

Caribou Rehab and Nursing Center

Caribou