WATERVILLE — Thomas College is hosting its Fall Open House on Saturday, Oct. 15. Open to high school students and their families, this event will take place on Thomas College’s campus on 180 West River Road in Waterville.



The events will entail academic sessions, an interactive campus tour, and a meet and greet with President Laurie G. Lachance. Plus, students will have the opportunity to be accepted on-the-spot during the event.



“We are so excited to be able to welcome students and families to campus for this fun event,” said Director of Admissions Abby Dooley. “Please join us to find out what Thomas College has to offer you.”



Registration is open at thomas.edu/fall-open-house or by calling 207-859-1101.

