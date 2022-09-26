The children at Summit Learning Center in Bangor had quite the surprise Monday morning when a bull moose appeared outside the child care center.

“Who would have thought we’d have a moose sighting in Downtown Bangor?!” the center said in a Facebook post.

Coincidentally, Monday marks the first day of the annual Maine moose hunt. The first wave of hunters — among 4,080 who were awarded permits in the June lottery — descended on moose country in Wildlife Management Districts 1-6, 10, 11, 18, 19, 27 and 28.

A moose was spotted near the Summit Learning Center on State Street in Bangor on Monday morning. Credit: Courtesy of Lilian Alvarado

Maybe the moose decided to avoid the hunters and take a little trip down to Bangor. But the center said in its post that “very patient” game wardens came by to bring the moose back to his home.