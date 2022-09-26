Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I’m writing in support of Sen. Chip Curry’s reelection. He has learned the job and is working hard to support Waldo County residents and families. He is co-chair of a committee to study Emergency Medical Services, the first responders who are crucial to our rural healthcare. He deserves another term.

In his day job at the University of Maine at Augusta Rockland Center, Curry assists students of all ages managing the experience of college, many who are low income and the first of their family to attend. His support, flexibility and encouragement helped several people I know.

But the most important reason I’m voting for Curry is because he respects women and cares about reproductive rights. I am 75 and remember what it was like before Roe v. Wade became law. Women died. This should not be happening again.

Vote for Chip Curry.

Lisa Kushner

Belfast