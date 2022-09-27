PORTLAND — In celebration of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, known for his love of all of God’s creatures, over 20 churches around Maine will hold Blessing of the Animals prayer services. Animal lovers are invited to bring their pets to have them blessed and gently sprinkled with holy water. The services are a way of thanking God for the pets that bring joy to so many. People of all faiths are welcome! Here are the Blessing of the Animals ceremonies listed by date and location:
Saturday, Oct. 1
Bath
St. Mary Church (parking lot)
144 Lincoln Street
10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Bridgton
St. Joseph Church
225 South High Street
10 a.m.
East Millinocket
St. Peter Church
58 Cedar Street
10 a.m.
Gray
St. Gregory the Great Church
24 North Raymond Road
9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Houlton
St. Mary of the Visitation Church (parking lot)
110 Military Street
1 p.m.
Newcastle
St. Patrick Church
380 Academy Hill Road
2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Norway
St. Catherine of Sienna Church
32 Paris Street
10 a.m.
Portland
St. Louis Church
279 Danforth Street
10 a.m.
Portland
St. Joseph Church (lawn)
673 Stevens Avenue
1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Yarmouth
Sacred Heart Church
326 Main Street
2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Augusta
St. Michael School (parking lot)
56 Sewall Street
1 p.m.
Boothbay Harbor
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
82 Atlantic Avenue
8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Brunswick
St. Charles Borromeo Church (parking lot)
132 McKeen Street
2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Calais
Immaculate Conception Church (parking lot)
31 Calais Avenue
1 p.m.
Dover-Foxcroft
St. Thomas Aquinas Church (outside the church)
45 High Street
12:30 p.m.
Fort Kent
St. Louis Church (outside rectory garage)
26 East Main Street
2 p.m.
***There will also be a memory table for those who wish to bring a photo or memento of a beloved, deceased pet, and a photo area where people can have pictures taken with their pets. Participants are also asked to consider bringing donations of cat or dog food, which will be given to a local shelter or food pantry.
Gardiner
St. Joseph Church (parking lot)
110 School Street
1 p.m.
Peaks Island
St. Christopher Church
15 Central Avenue
Following the 8:30 a.m. Mass (approx. 9:30 a.m.)
South Portland
Holy Cross Church
124 Cottage Road
Noon
Winslow
St. John Grotto
26 Monument Street
1 p.m.
Winthrop
St. Francis Xavier Church (parking lot)
130 Route 133
1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct/ 9
Bangor
St. Mary Church (parking lot)
768 Ohio Street
2 p.m.
In addition, Fr. Lou Phillips, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Windham, Westbrook, and Gorham, will bless the animals at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland’s Arthur P. Girard Adoption Center (217 Landing Road in Westbrook) on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m. Blessing of the Animals services invoke God’s blessing on the animals and thank God for letting us share the earth. The blessing also recognizes the important place that pets hold in people’s hearts. If events are added, they will be listed along with the other services at www.portlanddiocese.org/blessing-animals-2022.