Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

We are in our mid-80s and live on very modest Social Security and have no pension. Inflation hit us hard. But we realize that whether we elect Democrats, Republicans or independents on Nov. 8, we will not affect the global problem of corporate greed and the world forces that contribute to inflation.

But, we do have an opportunity to help protect our democracy and a woman’s right to make choices about her own body. We are voting for our Democratic legislators in Maine and are contacting like-minded friends across the U.S. to ask them to please turn up at the polls on Nov. 8, and vote Democrat.

We can bring back Roe v. Wade and at the same time help strike a blow to voter suppression. We can protect same-sex marriages, our rights to contraception and so much more. Our votes can say no to racism, bigotry, homophobia, anti-Semitism and the “Big Lie.”

Please vote for Democratic legislators on Nov. 8 (or by absentee).

Sandra and Ole Jaeger

Georgetown