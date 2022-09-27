Hospice of Southern Maine invites the public to participate in its third annual Hike for Hospice fundraiser event on Saturday, Oct. 15. All are welcome and participants can walk as individuals, teams, or families, many choosing to partake in remembrance of loved ones who have been touched by hospice or to honor someone who provides care to hospice patients. Members of the public can also take part by volunteering for the event, helping with check-in, passing out water, and cheering on the participants.

This all-inclusive, community-wide walk offers participants the opportunity to hike from HSM’s Hospice Center at 390 US Route One in Scarborough and down the Eastern Trail to Pine Point Road for approximately 2.25 miles. From there, walkers can either take a shuttle back to the Hospice Center or walk back along the same route for a total walk of 4.5 miles.

Launched in 2020, the first two seasons of Hike for Hospice were held virtually, and this year will also incorporate a virtual component for registrants who wish to participate at any point during the month of October by walking when and where they choose.

“We’ve seen such incredible support during the first two years of this event, and we’re very excited to be able to hold this year’s event in person as we’ve envisioned it from the beginning,” said Daryl Cady, CEO of Hospice of Southern Maine.

Hike for Hospice is a fundraiser to support Hospice of Southern Maine’s mission to provide compassion, care and comfort through end of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses. Last year, Hospice of Southern Maine cared for nearly 1,800 patients and their loved ones at home and at its Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. All proceeds raised from the event will support Hospice of Southern Maine, including its Home Hospice Program and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, their 18-suite inpatient facility. Since its inception, Hike for Hospice has raised over $150,000 to support hospice care in southern Maine.

Participants can register for $25 per person, with a discounted rate of $10 for students under the age of 18. Children 10 and under participate for free. Participants are encouraged to share their experience on social media and fundraise in advance of the event. All proceeds from registration fees and additional fundraising go directly toward supporting the mission of Hospice of Southern Maine.

Complete event details and registration information can be found online at hikeforhospice.org.



Hospice of Southern Maine is a non-profit organization with the mission to provide compassion, care, and comfort through end of life. Formed through a collaborative effort among York and Cumberland County leaders and health care providers, Hospice of Southern Maine organized in 2001 and began providing direct patient services in 2004. Today, HSM cares for nearly 2,000 patients annually, at the patient’s home, current care facility, and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, an 18-suite inpatient facility in Scarborough. HSM admits patients with a variety of diagnoses, including Alzheimer’s; heart, lung, and kidney diseases; stroke; Lou Gehrig’s disease; and cancer. Care is patient-centered with family support and provided by a comprehensive interdisciplinary team of physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, social workers, aides, chaplains, grief counselors, and volunteers. Hospice of Southern Maine is a non-profit 501(c)3, Medicare certified state licensed agency, and the largest independent provider of hospice services in Southern Maine. To learn more, visit http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org.