LEWISTON — Rinck Advertising is pleased to announce that Kevin Mitchell is returning to the agency’s account team as a senior account manager. He previously worked at Rinck from 2008-17 as the director of promotions and as an account executive. In his new role, Mitchell will primarily work with Dunkin’ Maine and Dunkin’ Vermont, managing their regional public relations efforts and in-person promotional events.

Mitchell has broad experience in event planning and management, including overseeing all logistics for large and small events, including weekend-long athletic tournaments, fundraisers, national sampling tours, product launch celebrations, grand openings/re-openings, focus groups, brand-to-press events, brand-to-influencer events, tradeshows, PR stunts and more. He is skilled at brand ambassador casting, training, and management having worked with hundreds of street team members over his years at the agency and leading by example on how to utilize Rinck’s Brand Touch® philosophy to create successful and impactful connections with clients’ audiences. His enviable skill of being able to make a stranger smile and laugh with him creates lasting impressions for those who interact with he and his team at events. That trait may be what helps Mitchell to create such strong relationships, not just with his agency and brand ambassador teams, but with clients, vendors, media contacts, radio personalities, influencers, and others.

“We are delighted to have Kevin boomerang back to us,” said Laura Rinck, president. “Kevin brings remarkable enthusiasm and passion to all his work and excels at building strong client relationships. Kevin is highly respected within the industry, and I look forward to what happens next for his clients as he and the agency team create award-winning work together.”

Between his years at Rinck, Mitchell continued working in the marketing world for a period, before transitioning to overseeing four off-grid eco-lodges throughout Western Maine. It was a position that required Mitchell to be a jack-of-all-trades, master multitasker, and ultimate customer service representative, offering a new perspective that will help him relate to clients.

“I’m excited to be back at Rinck,” stated Mitchell. “The Rinck leadership and incredible work culture makes it feel like I never left, even though I’ve spent some time learning, growing in new areas, and adding to my skillset over the past five years. It feels good to come back to the same existing friendships with staff, vendors, and others and to make some connections with new team members, clients, and partners with a new fresh perspective. I am thrilled to be back doing what I love, with a great team at my side.”

Mitchell graduated in 2008 from the University of Maine with a bachelor’s degree in New Media, and earned a certificate in Innovation Engineering. He resides in Turner.