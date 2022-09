Houlton 2, Madawaska 1

Amelia Flewelling drove home the winning goal during the 1st overtime period to give the visiting Houlton Shires the dramatic win. Mylee Sylvia found Maddie Maring late in the half to tie the game pushing it into overtime. Maring also assisted on Flewelling’s goal. For the Owls, Grace Robinson opened the scoring in the 1st half of a pass from Dianaliz Conde-Silva.