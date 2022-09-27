Penobscot Valley 9, Woodland 0

At Howland, Penobscot Valley celebrated their homecoming with balanced scoring and a 9-0 win over the Woodland Dragons.

The Howlers received 2 goals apiece from Junior Ashlyn St. Cyr and Freshman Rylee Moulton. Holly Loring and Ellie Austin converted a goal of their own, as well as dished out 2 assists each.

Other scorers for the game included Kaya Loring, Emma Potter, and Savannah Durost. Potter also was credited with an assist on a corner kick, while Aubrey Dionne and Brooke Champion each tallied an assist as well.

Lauryn Smart recorded her 4th straight shutout, turning away 2 of 3 Dragon shots. PVHS improves to 5-0 and will host Greenville on Tuesday. Victoria Siering stopped 35 of 47 shots for Woodland, who drop to 4-3 and host Calais on Wednesday.