GoNetspeed (formerly OTELCO), a high-speed fiber Internet provider, held a ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday at its new office space located at 396 Griffin Road, Suite 110 in Bangor.

GoNetspeed plans to build more than 115 miles of its high-speed Internet network in the Bangor, Brewer, Orono and Old Town areas – passing more than 11,000 homes and businesses. Service will be available in Brewer by early October and construction in Bangor will begin this winter. GoNetspeed expects to grow its 60-member team in Bangor by adding 25 new employees over the next two years.

Residents can visit http://www.gonetspeed.com to see if service is available at their location and to sign up for priority installation when service is available.

“The importance of high speed, reliable Internet access has never been more evident than it is right now,” commented GoNetspeed CEO Richard Clark. “With its symmetrical upload and download speeds, fiber is uniquely positioned to facilitate things like remote work, distance learning, and telemedicine. It’s simply the fastest, most reliable option available today and we’re excited to bring it to Bangor and Brewer and to employ area residents at our growing Bangor office.”

GoNetspeed is investing in FTTP (Fiber to the Premises) infrastructure in communities across the state, and service is already available in portions of Gorham, Windham, Westbrook, Biddeford, Saco, Gray, New Gloucester, Scarborough, Falmouth, Yarmouth, and Cumberland.

What is Fiber Internet?

Fiber Internet offers symmetrical speeds, meaning that both download and upload are equally fast. The connectivity challenges that people experience with using video conferencing associated with telecommuting, on-line learning and telemedicine have emphasized the importance of fast upload speeds. GoNetspeed offers the fastest residential Internet speeds available, ranging from 250 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). For businesses, GoNetspeed can customize speeds beyond Gigabit capability if necessary.

About GoNetspeed

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, announced in January 2021 that it has formed a new partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) which will allow GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to unparalleled customer service, we are excited to accelerate the expansion of fiber networks throughout 9 different states. We will deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability across our footprint. We are GoNetspeed – Connecting Communities one neighborhood at a time.

Adding thousands of new locations every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent Internet providers in the east. For more information on the company, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, please visit https://gonetspeed.com.