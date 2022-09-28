“French at UMA” presents the award-winning documentary film, The Intersection (Le Carrefour) from Sept. 23- 30, via streaming and an in-person screening on Sept. 30.

The film won the Audience Award Best Short at the 2021 Camden International Film Festival, and the Tourmaline Prize at the 2022 Maine International Film Festival. This powerful film about friendship, language, and community was filmed in Maine, focusing on the friendship between Cécile, a Franco-American, and Trésor, a new immigrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Directors Jessamine Irwin and Daniel Quintanilla note, “We are honored to partner with UMA to screen The Intersection / Le Carrefour. We have no doubt that this film will serve as a catalyst for timely conversations related to immigrant experiences not only in Maine but throughout the U.S.”

It will be available to stream through Sept. 30. Viewers can sign up anytime so they are ready to have streaming access at https://watch.showandtell.film/watch/le-carrefour-uma.

An in-person screening will also be held on Friday, Sept. 30 at 4:30 p.m. in the Farber Forum (Jewett Hall) at UMA’s Augusta Campus, and at the same time in 105 Eastport Hall on its Bangor campus. The live Q&A will include both campuses and be moderated by Chelsea Ray, Professor of French and Comparative Literature at the University of Maine at Augusta. The filmmakers and documentary stars will be present for the Q&A.

These events are free and open to the public. It was funded by the UMA Cultural Events Committee. Masks are optional, but encouraged.

On the Augusta campus, there will be light refreshments served in the Danforth Gallery after the event.

4:30-4:40 p.m. Introductions

4:40-5:10 Screening of film in the Farber Forum on the Augusta campus and

105 Eastport Hall on the Bangor campus

5:10-5:55 p.m. Q & A with filmmakers and documentary stars

5:55-6:30 p.m. Light reception in Danforth Gallery (Augusta campus only)

Viewers can sign up at https://watch.showandtell.film/watch/le-carrefour-uma.

To learn more about The Intersection (Le Carrefour), please go to lecarrefourfilm.com

Note: this virtual screening opportunity, in person screening, and live Q & A event is licensed by the French program at the University of Maine at Augusta and is intended solely for use by the UMA community (students, staff, faculty, alums, and community members).

UMA transforms the lives of students of every age and background across the State of Maine and beyond through access to high-quality distance and on-site education, excellence in student support, civic engagement, and professional and liberal arts programs. For more information, please visit https://www.uma.edu/.