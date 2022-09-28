Color display across the state has increased in the last few days of September, thanks to rainy weather and cooler temperatures at night.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry reported a low to moderate color change throughout the state in its third 2022 Fall Foliage report.

Certain parts of the state like Northern Maine are seeing a high increase, 30 to 50 percent, in color change however, the leaf drop rate remains low.