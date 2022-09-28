Color display across the state has increased in the last few days of September, thanks to rainy weather and cooler temperatures at night.
The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry reported a low to moderate color change throughout the state in its third 2022 Fall Foliage report.
Certain parts of the state like Northern Maine are seeing a high increase, 30 to 50 percent, in color change however, the leaf drop rate remains low.
Courtesy of The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.
According to the report, Northern Maine is expected to see peak conditions of foliage change during the first week of October.
“With the widespread frost and cooler fall-like temperatures, northern Maine is on cue to reach peak conditions into the first week of October. The colors will be changing daily as the entire state starts going toward peak conditions in the next couple of weeks. We are in the midst of our shorter sunny days followed by our long, cool nights which brings about the brilliant fall colors that we all so enjoy,” said Gale Ross, fall foliage spokesperson.
Other parts of Maine will see peak conditions of fall foliage closer to mid-October.