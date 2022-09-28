BANGOR —

A simpler screening process is now in place at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, and some entrances that were closed since 2020 are now open. This includes the Webber East circle on State Street and three entrances at the Northern Light Health Center on Union Street.



Changes include:

Patients coming to the Medical Center will be screened at the Main Entrance.

Visitors coming to the Medical Center will check in and out at the Main Entrance Information Desk.

Those with appointments in the Webber Buildings may enter through the Webber East or West Entrance.

Those with outpatient appointments will be screened with check-in staff at their appointment location.

Entrances A, B, and C at Northern Light Health Center at Union Street are now open.

One safety protocol that remains unchanged is requiring all individuals to mask. Upon entry, patients, staff, and visitors are required to wear a surgical-grade mask provided by Northern Light Health, regardless of vaccination status, per CDC guidelines for all healthcare facilities. Everyone is asked to wear the mask over their nose and mouth at all times.



“We are pleased to make patients and visitors feel more welcome by opening our entrances and simplifying screening,” says Sarah Joy, SHRM-SCP, director, Patient Experience. “During the last few years, we have adjusted important safety measures while ensuring our patients are supported by their family and friends. We appreciate our community’s patience and understanding.”

