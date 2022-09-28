Penobscot County will use a slice of its nearly $30 million in pandemic relief funds to buy new bulletproof vests for the sheriff’s office.

The county expects to use about $24,500 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase 24 new bulletproof vests that will replace outdated gear, County Administrator Scott Adkins said.

The sheriff’s office initially asked county commissioners for $28,800 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover the vests. However, commissioners voted Tuesday in favor of drawing 15 percent of the cost from a Tax Increment Financing fund the county has to encourage economic development in its unorganized territories.