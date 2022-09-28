WATERVILLE, Maine — A Waterville contractor will spend at least three years behind bars for scamming dozens of people through his home repair business.

Tony Glidden pleaded guilty over the summer to theft by deception. He was accused of scamming two dozen clients out of more than $100,000 by failing to complete repair jobs he had been hired to do.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Glidden to seven years in prison with all but three suspended. He has also been ordered to pay more than $130,000 in restitution to the victims, with minimum monthly payments of $1,000.

Glidden reportedly lied to his victims, giving multiple excuses about why he couldn’t finish their projects.