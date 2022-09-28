DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — A Dover-Foxcroft man accused of assaulting a local day care’s owner and an employee and fleeing with his two children was sentenced to 45 days in jail, according to the Piscataquis County district attorney’s office.

The incident took place at Little Organics Early Learning Center, a day care in Dover-Foxcroft, on May 25, 2021.

In July, a jury convicted Scott Harmon, 50, of two counts of assault, a Class D crime, Assistant District Attorney R. Christopher Almy said at the time.