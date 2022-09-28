Bangor’s sports teams faced stiff competition last week.

A girls soccer game against last year’s Class A North champions Brunswick and a football game against undefeated Skowhegan highlighted Week 4 of the Maine high school sports season.

The soccer game ended in a tie, while Skowhegan beat Bangor 47-7.

Bangor vs. Brunswick girls soccer

Bangor’s goalie Emma McNeil goes for the save after a corner kick by Brunswick during a game on Sept. 20, 2022, at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. Brunswick’s Hannah Hamilton sends the ball down the field during a game against Bangor on Sept. 20, 2022, at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Brunswick’s Alexis Morin take a shot on goal under heavy pressure from Bangor’s Abbie Quinn during a game on Sept. 20, 2022, at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

The Bangor team celebrates after a goal by Emmie Streams during their game against Brunswick on Sept. 20, 2022, at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. Players from Bangor High School and Brunswick High School battle for the ball in a game on Sept. 20, 2022, at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Bangor vs. Skowhegan football

Bangor’s Parker Small runs between Skowhegan’s Miller Foss (#83) and Ekhayo Fairley (#84) in the first half of the game at Cameron Stadium in Bangor Friday, September 23, 2022. Bangor quarterback Jack Schuck hands the ball off to Parker Small in the first half of the game at Cameron Stadium in Bangor Friday, September 23, 2022. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Skowhegan’s Hunter McEwen runs the ball in the first half of the game against Bangor at Cameron Stadium in Bangor Friday September 23, 2022. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Left to right, Bangor’s Connor Boone is tackled by Skowhegan’s Tyler Annis in the first half of the game at Cameron Stadium in Bangor Friday September 23, 2022. A pass intended for Bangor’s Connor Boone falls incomplete during the first half of the game against Skowhegan at Cameron Stadium in Bangor Friday September 23, 2022. At left is Skowhegan’s Brenden Dunlap. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN