STEEP FALLS, Maine — Puppies are born every day, but not necessarily green ones. However, it happened just a few days ago at a farm in Maine.

Riverside Lavender Farm in Steep Falls says their dog, Charlotte, gave birth to eight Great Pyrenees puppies on Tuesday and one of them came out green.

The green spotted pup weighed 1 pound and 2 ounces. She was the biggest of all the puppies. The other seven were under 10 ounces., according to the farm.

Riverside Lavender Farm says the rare phenomenon is thought to happen when light-colored puppies come in contact with biliverdin, a green pigment found in bile. It essentially dyes their fur in the womb, and the color fades over time. The farm says it is incredibly rare and happens less than once every 10,000 births.

The green coloring could also be the result of meconium in the womb that tends to stain them, according to veterinarians. Meconium is an infant mammal’s earliest stool.

The farm says the green pup does not have a name at this time, and they are planning on placing all eight puppies with loving homes.