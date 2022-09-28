Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

When I first noted the stark stage, two actors in dialog that included long pauses, and looked ahead to 90 minutes without bathroom breaks, I thought, “Uh-oh, this does not bode well.” To my relief and great satisfaction I was spellbound by “Clarkston.”

A true, broadening theater experience at Penobscot Theatre Company’s first play of the season with a new artistic director, Jonathan Berry, at the helm. People don’t want to miss it. If this is a sample of the 2022-2023 PTC offerings, count me in!

Suzanne Kelly

Bangor