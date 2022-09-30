SANFORD — Alumni and community members are encouraged to join current faculty, students, and staff for a day of celebrating a half-century of Catholic education and academic excellence at St. Thomas School in Sanford.

The golden anniversary will be commemorated on Sunday, Oct. 23, with an anniversary Mass at Holy Family Church, located on 66 North Avenue in Sanford, at 10 a.m.

Following the Mass, a reception will be held at the Sanford/Springvale Historical Society on 505 Main Street in Springvale. The reception will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with formal remarks scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Attendees will enjoy refreshments and a “St. Thomas: Through the Years” exhibit.

In the fall of 1972, St. Thomas School opened its doors with Sister Therese Berube, OSU, as principal, a role later filled admirably for decades by Donna Jacques. Through the years, St. Thomas students have lived faith, performed service, and excelled academically inside the classroom and out, with graduates going on to routinely fill the top ten academic lists at area high schools. St. Thomas School is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges and has long been applauded for its curriculum, technology, outreach ministries, and spirit.

No formal RSVPs are required to gather for the events on Oct. 23, and all are welcome to gather with the school community in celebration of this milestone.

For more information, contact St. Thomas School at 207-324-2549.