In my opinion, here is the “bait and switch” 2022 Democratic campaign — abortion and anti-Donald Trump is the negative cry. Meanwhile the positive claims — secure border; no recession during a great economy; no national crime concern and withering attention to a climate crisis are all part of the get-out-the-message tour.

Has anyone out there read “The Emperor’s New Clothes?”

Doc Wallace

Rockport