Rep. Richard Evans has proven himself as a leader in his lifetime. He proudly served his country as an officer in the U. S. Air Force, served as a hospital commander, and received the Meritorious Service Medal for Outstanding Leadership. While in private practice as a surgeon, Evans served as a past president of the Maine Medical Association and a Maine delegate to the American Medical Association.

Even though his leadership credentials were evident in the military and in the healthcare field, he was relatively unknown in the political arena until he was elected to the Maine House of Representatives in 2018. In his first term, Evans was the primary sponsor of seven bills and a co-sponsor of many others. His primary focus has been on legislative issues regarding health care access and affordability, but he has also signed onto bills for broadband infrastructure, personal privacy, and improvements to our Career and Technical Education Centers to bolster our future workforce. He also introduced a bill seeking relief through tax incentives for small operators in the forest products sector of the region in a show of support for small businesses.

As the incumbent representative for Southeastern Piscataquis County, Evans now has a known record to run on and is always willing to speak to his constituents. He will always be an advocate for health care for everyone. Vote for experience and leadership. Vote for Rep. Richard Evans for House District 31.

Eric Boothroyd

Dover-Foxcroft