Two more Mainers have died and another 327 COVID-19 cases reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,582. Check out our tracker for more information.

We spoke with three members of the homeless population about their experiences as Bangor grapples with a growing problem and the approach of winter.

READ THEIR STORIES:

Aroostook County has approximately 113 people experiencing homelessness and residing in its homeless shelters and hotels.

With an economy built on union jobs, Jay was once the epitome of a Democratic bastion. Then Donald Trump came along.

Regional higher education leaders will determine whether the University of Maine System can keep its unique system-wide accreditation.

Piscataquis County has limited resources, leaving its security systems vulnerable to attacks and putting vital records at risk.

Students at Surry Elementary School and Blue Hill Consolidated School have been drinking bottled water since the beginning of the school year.

Alexa Dayton’s vision for the future is one of thriving and climate-resilient communities.

Portland’s ever-changing food scene is welcoming some novel eateries in the coming months, while waving goodbye to a well-loved staple.

Armed with a crossbow, Nick and Edwin Ellis weren’t going to let a frustrating start to the moose season prevent them from finding the perfect bull.

Autumn is the perfect time to hike in Maine, so check out some of these particularly beautiful trails.

