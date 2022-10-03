Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Two more Mainers have died and another 327 COVID-19 cases reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,582. Check out our tracker for more information.
There’s no singular way into Bangor’s growing homeless population — or out of it
We spoke with three members of the homeless population about their experiences as Bangor grapples with a growing problem and the approach of winter.
READ THEIR STORIES:
- Craig Stevens goes to work each morning, but has been homeless for 4 years.
- Damien Jenkins, 18, was homeless 4 months ago. He embraced religion, and found a way out.
- After 3 years with a roof over his head, David Williams is newly homeless again.
National Guard facilities could help shelter Presque Isle’s growing homeless population
Aroostook County has approximately 113 people experiencing homelessness and residing in its homeless shelters and hotels.
Democrats fight GOP tide in western Maine town rattled by mill closure
With an economy built on union jobs, Jay was once the epitome of a Democratic bastion. Then Donald Trump came along.
A major push from UMaine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy faces biggest test yet this week
Regional higher education leaders will determine whether the University of Maine System can keep its unique system-wide accreditation.
UMPI students working with Piscataquis County on cybersecurity
Piscataquis County has limited resources, leaving its security systems vulnerable to attacks and putting vital records at risk.
2 more Hancock County schools find high levels of PFAS in drinking water
Students at Surry Elementary School and Blue Hill Consolidated School have been drinking bottled water since the beginning of the school year.
New fisheries leader weighs in on the future of the lobster industry
Alexa Dayton’s vision for the future is one of thriving and climate-resilient communities.
5 new Portland-area watering holes say hello while another says farewell for now
Portland’s ever-changing food scene is welcoming some novel eateries in the coming months, while waving goodbye to a well-loved staple.
Maine hunter shoots a bull moose with a crossbow at point-blank range
Armed with a crossbow, Nick and Edwin Ellis weren’t going to let a frustrating start to the moose season prevent them from finding the perfect bull.
9 hikes with the best fall foliage views in Maine
Autumn is the perfect time to hike in Maine, so check out some of these particularly beautiful trails.
In other Maine news …
Angus King endorses Janet Mills’ reelection campaign
Shying from Trump, Paul LePage seeks job back
Sorrento voters reject temporary ban on new large aquaculture projects
Abandoned buildings along Caribou riverfront delaying major redevelopment efforts
Solar partnership will help Aroostook town and school save thousands in electric costs
74-year-old Aroostook man charged for killing neighbor’s dog
Woman whose father’s body was left to rot in Lewiston crematorium awarded $5.5M
2 Penobscot County men accused of taking money for home repairs they never did
Fryeburg removes PFAS from its public water supply
The Hermon girls soccer team hasn’t lost to a regional opponent in 52 straight games
UMaine women’s basketball captain has accomplished everything but a tourney championship