AUGUSTA — Members of the Maine Maple Producers Association will be participating in the third annual Maine Maple Fall Fest on Oct. 8-9. Sugar houses across the state will welcome visitors for shopping and seasonal activities like fall foliage walks and, of course, enjoying all things maple – including maple bacon donuts and maple sugar treats.

“Our Fall Fest is the perfect time to take advantage of Maine’s beautiful autumn. It’s a great way to incorporate our maple products into other fun seasonal activities, from leaf-peeping to visiting a pumpkin patch,” said Scott Dunn, president of the MMPA. “Our sugar houses are found throughout the state and can easily be part of any fall activity itinerary – and it’s a great time to stock up on syrup for winter baking and cooking.”

While maple producers do not tap trees or boil sap in the fall, family-run farm stores are open and offer a full selection of Maine maple products.

The MMPA represents more than 200 of the 450 producers licensed to sell maple products in Maine. The majority of Maine’s producers are smaller artisan businesses that focus on flavor over volume production.

The full list of participating sugar houses and their hours, products and planned activities for Fall Fest can be found on the MMPA website.

The Maine Maple Producers Association is a membership-based nonprofit that represents the state’s growing maple industry. It provides educational resources to help members produce the highest quality maple products and promotes Maine maple syrup and maple syrup products to a national and international customer base. It is the host of Maine Maple Sunday®, an event that attracts up to thousands of visitors annually to sugar shacks throughout the state.