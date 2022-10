PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine DOT crew found a tiny turtle on a job site Tuesday.

The Maine DOT tweeted Tuesday morning that one of its workers thought they saw a small rock moving on its own.

When one of our workers saw a small rock moving, it caught his attention. Rocks, after all, don’t typically move on their own. It turns out there was a perfectly rational explanation. This #turtle hatchling was placed by the waterway it was seeking, out of danger’s way. pic.twitter.com/fP2GGs7SzV — MaineDOT (@MaineDOT1) October 4, 2022

It turns out it was a turtle hatchling.

How it wound up on the job site isn’t clear.

The crews placed it by the waterway it was trying to get to, out of danger’s way.